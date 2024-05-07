Fully Dressed: 🍹 Filipino witch bar? Say less
🆕 A new French Quarter spot will be a "Filipino witchy absinthe bar and kitchen" from Milkfish's Cristina Quackenbush with chefs Anh Luu and Hayley Vanvleet. (Eater New Orleans)
- Tatlo will take over the Belle Epoque space, with a soft opening planned for early summer and the full opening this fall.
🛳️ A new-to-New Orleans cruise ship, the Carnival Liberty, arrived at the port yesterday as the company celebrated 30 years in the city. The Liberty will sail from here year-round. (WWL)
☂️ Part of Valence Street was renamed Neville Way. The musical New Orleans family celebrated with a weekend second-line. (Video)
💰 Global giant AXS bought New Orleans startup WRSTBAND with plans to grow the events management company. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more