Fully Dressed: 🍹 Filipino witch bar? Say less

🆕 A new French Quarter spot will be a "Filipino witchy absinthe bar and kitchen" from Milkfish's Cristina Quackenbush with chefs Anh Luu and Hayley Vanvleet. (Eater New Orleans)

  • Tatlo will take over the Belle Epoque space, with a soft opening planned for early summer and the full opening this fall.

🛳️ A new-to-New Orleans cruise ship, the Carnival Liberty, arrived at the port yesterday as the company celebrated 30 years in the city. The Liberty will sail from here year-round. (WWL)

☂️ Part of Valence Street was renamed Neville Way. The musical New Orleans family celebrated with a weekend second-line. (Video)

💰 Global giant AXS bought New Orleans startup WRSTBAND with plans to grow the events management company. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

