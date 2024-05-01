🏢 Fully Dressed: NOPD to move headquarters

🏢 The City Council approved a decadelong lease for NOPD to move its headquarters into a downtown office building. The lease is worth $12.4 million. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune🔒)

🏆 Dillard University's Zella Palmer is nominated for a James Beard Media Award for co-authoring "Ed Mitchell's Barbecue." (Details)

🚔 Michelle Woodfork, NOPD's former interim chief, is joining the DA's office as the forensics and intelligence director. (WWL)

Boeing laid off dozens of employees at its Michoud facility amid delays in NASA's Artemis space program. (Fox 8)