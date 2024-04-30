That wider view is crucial for understanding what's happening in New Orleans, Plyer says, where individual circumstances can impact numbers on a local level.
"Maybe somebody got married and moved to St. Tammany, where the population is growing a little bit," she says, "but the whole metro and the whole state has lost population in virtually every single parish, and that's where it really starts to get concerning."
Out-migration is a big factor, Plyer says, but "we know death is a significant contributor to population loss."
By the numbers: Louisiana has the eighth highest age-adjusted death rate, Plyer says, meaning one that takes into account expected deaths as residents get older.