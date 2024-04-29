An early look at who's running for New Orleans mayor in 2025

New Orleans City Council members Helena Moreno and Oliver Thomas are considering running for mayor, according to political insiders.
Why it matters: The chatter continues to grow about who will be on the ballot in2025.
Between the lines: Mayor LaToya Cantrell is term-limited and leaves office in 2026.
The big picture: It's still very early, butMoreno and Thomas are the candidates mentioned most frequently in political circles. Sen. Royce Duplessis' name also is in the mix.
No one has made an official announcement about the race.
Duplessis didn't respond to inquiries, but he held a fundraiser last month, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
What she's saying: "I've been very encouraged by the support I've received to run to be the next mayor," Moreno said in a statement to Axios New Orleans, adding the city needs a "24-7 mayor who is about the work and not the perks."
Moreno's website was updated to say "Helena Moreno For Our Future." It mentions a campaign, but doesn't say the ultimate goal.
What he's saying: "Regarding any upcoming elections, the people of his district and this city will decide that outcome whether he seeks to return to his Council seat or any other opportunities," said Brian Egana, Thomas' campaign adviser.
Thomas and Moreno both said they are focusing on their daily jobs as City Council members at the moment.
Meanwhile, Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste tells Axios he is considering running.