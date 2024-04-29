2 hours ago - News

Fully Dressed: 3 Kenner police officers shot

A JPSO sniper fatally shot a man yesterday during a hours-long standoff in Kenner. The man is accused of shooting three Kenner police officers and two other men. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

Dumpstaphunk bassist Nick Daniels III died Friday. A public memorial is planned outside Tipitina's tomorrow night. (Offbeat)

🏈 The New Orleans Saints picked up Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry in the NFL Draft and oooooh yeahhhhh, there's already a new Kool-Aid flavor to celebrate. (Instagram)

♻️ Glass recycling may not solve all New Orleans' environmental problems, but Glass Half Full still wants to be part of the solution. (New York Times)

🍻 Parkview Tavern will keep its lease for at least another year after coming to terms with its new landlord, next door's Blue Oak BBQ. (Facebook)

