How to get free ice cream in New Orleans Monday night

Three women hold up red, white and blue popsicles as they smile toward the camera.

Bomb Pops and other frozen treats will be given away at Woldenberg Park. Photo: Courtesy of Wells Enterprises

Blue Bunny's parent company is having its national sales meeting in New Orleans Monday.

Why it matters: They're giving away ice cream and presenting a drone light show in Woldenberg Park tonight, according to a PR representative.

Zoom in: In addition to Blue Bunny, Wells Enterprises also sells Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue-Ribbon Classic.

If you go: Product samples and giveaways start at 7pm.

  • The drone light show starts at 8:30pm and runs for about 10 to 15 minutes.
  • The show includes 300 drones that make shapes and messages in the sky. The company did a similar show last year in Chicago.
Photo shows drones lighting up and making shapes in the sky above Navy Pier in Chicago.
During the Chicago show, the drones made shapes like this ice cream cone. Screenshot courtesy of Wells Enterprises
