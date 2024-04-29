Share on email (opens in new window)

Bomb Pops and other frozen treats will be given away at Woldenberg Park. Photo: Courtesy of Wells Enterprises

Blue Bunny's parent company is having its national sales meeting in New Orleans Monday. Why it matters: They're giving away ice cream and presenting a drone light show in Woldenberg Park tonight, according to a PR representative.

Zoom in: In addition to Blue Bunny, Wells Enterprises also sells Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue-Ribbon Classic.

If you go: Product samples and giveaways start at 7pm.

The drone light show starts at 8:30pm and runs for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The show includes 300 drones that make shapes and messages in the sky. The company did a similar show last year in Chicago.