Fully Dressed: 👀 First look at Nobu

🍱 The new Nobu restaurant is on track to open late this summer, with the Nobu Hotel inside the new Caesars Tower following this fall, according to a press release.

📜 Gov. Jeff Landry is rallying support for a bill calling for a constitutional convention to take place concurrently with the end of this legislative session. That bill cleared a state House committee Wednesday. (The Daily Advertiser)

Louisiana State Police served the Archdiocese of New Orleans with a search warrant yesterday as it sought records for all clergy abuse cases. (WWL)

🎤 Musicians Cyril Neville, Irvin Mayfield and David Batiste are looking for the best singer in New Orleans with a new NORD competition. (WGNO)

Cardell Hayes was sentenced again to 25 years for fatally shooting former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith. Hayes' previous conviction was tossed when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned non-unanimous verdicts. (Fox 8)