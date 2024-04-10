"Numerous" roads in New Orleans are underwater and more rain is on the way
New Orleans is experiencing life-threatening flash flooding, and officials are advising everyone to stay off the roads until 2pm Wednesday.
Why it matters: More rain is on the way.
The big picture: The National Weather Service issued flash flood alerts for New Orleans metro until 3:45pm.
- "Numerous roads in and around New Orleans are underwater and impassible," the alert reads. "This is a particularly dangerous situation."
- Neutral ground parking is allowed until 8pm. See the list of flooded roads and underpasses.
- Metairie also is experiencing life-threatening flash flooding, forecasters say.
Threat level: The storms could continue dumping rain until 7pm, NWS says.
- Current estimates say 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen as of 12:45pm, NWS says, and another 3 inches are possible.
- Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are also possible.
Meanwhile, City Hall and other government offices are closed, along with many schools and Audubon Zoo.
By the numbers: S&WB says 92 of the 99 major drainage pumps are working as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Check your neighborhood pump status.
Zoom in: About 70,000 Entergy customers were without power as of 11:30am, according to the utility company's online map.
- About 1,200 were in Jefferson and 650 were in Orleans Parish.
Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with new forecast details.
