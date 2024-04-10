20 hours ago - News

"Numerous" roads in New Orleans are underwater and more rain is on the way

Photo shows an SUV driving through a flooded Canal Street.

Canal Street in downtown New Orleans has several inches of standing water from a line of thunderstorms. Photo: Courtesy of David Mora

New Orleans is experiencing life-threatening flash flooding, and officials are advising everyone to stay off the roads until 2pm Wednesday.

Why it matters: More rain is on the way.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued flash flood alerts for New Orleans metro until 3:45pm.

Threat level: The storms could continue dumping rain until 7pm, NWS says.

  • Current estimates say 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen as of 12:45pm, NWS says, and another 3 inches are possible.
  • Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are also possible.

Meanwhile, City Hall and other government offices are closed, along with many schools and Audubon Zoo.

By the numbers: S&WB says 92 of the 99 major drainage pumps are working as of Tuesday afternoon.

Zoom in: About 70,000 Entergy customers were without power as of 11:30am, according to the utility company's online map.

  • About 1,200 were in Jefferson and 650 were in Orleans Parish.

Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with new forecast details.

