"Numerous" roads in New Orleans are underwater and more rain is on the way

Canal Street in downtown New Orleans has several inches of standing water from a line of thunderstorms. Photo: Courtesy of David Mora

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued flash flood alerts for New Orleans metro until 3:45pm.

"Numerous roads in and around New Orleans are underwater and impassible," the alert reads. "This is a particularly dangerous situation."

Neutral ground parking is allowed until 8pm. See the list of flooded roads and underpasses.

Metairie also is experiencing life-threatening flash flooding, forecasters say.

Threat level: The storms could continue dumping rain until 7pm, NWS says.

Current estimates say 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen as of 12:45pm, NWS says, and another 3 inches are possible.

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are also possible.

Meanwhile, City Hall and other government offices are closed, along with many schools and Audubon Zoo.

By the numbers: S&WB says 92 of the 99 major drainage pumps are working as of Tuesday afternoon.

Check your neighborhood pump status.

Zoom in: About 70,000 Entergy customers were without power as of 11:30am, according to the utility company's online map.

About 1,200 were in Jefferson and 650 were in Orleans Parish.

Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with new forecast details.