Tornadoes, hail and flash flooding possible Wednesday in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New Orleans should prepare for severe weather Wednesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say. Why it matters: Tornadoes and flash flooding could be deadly, along with damaging to property.

The big picture: A line of severe storms will move across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

New Orleans is under a tornado watch until 1pm.

Threat level: The storms will bring all modes of severe threats, especially north of Interstate 10, NWS says.

Tornadoes.

Damaging winds of at least 60mph. A wind advisory is in effect from 9am to 6pm.

Large hail.

Flooding rain.

Timing: The storm window for New Orleans is 8am through 7pm, NWS says.

The timeframe is longer than usual, NWS meteorologist Lauren Nash says, because storms could develop before and after the main line.

State of play: Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads between 8am and 2pm.

Neutral ground parking is allowed from 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, City Hall and other government offices are closed, along with many schools and Audubon Zoo.

See the school closure list.

Between the lines: The worst of the storm is expected north of New Orleans metro.

By the numbers: New Orleans could get up to 3 inches of rain, while areas north of the city could get up to 5 inches.

What to do: Clean storm drains before the rain arrives and secure lightweight items outside that could be blown around.

Charge your phone in case power goes out.

Use caution while driving Wednesday, especially on bridges.

How to stay safe: Go to an inside room with no windows on the lowest floor if there is a tornado warning, the CDC recommends. (More tips)

What's next: A cold front arrives Wednesday night and takes the storms with it just in time for French Quarter Fest.

Temps will drop about 10 degrees, with highs in the 70s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Go deeper: See the 7-day forecast.

Image: National Weather Service in Slidell

Editor's note: This story was originally published Tuesday and updated Wednesday morning.