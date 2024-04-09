Updated Apr 10, 2024 - Climate

Tornadoes, hail and flash flooding possible Wednesday in New Orleans

Animated illustration of an umbrella opening and closing with rain falling on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New Orleans should prepare for severe weather Wednesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say.

Why it matters: Tornadoes and flash flooding could be deadly, along with damaging to property.

The big picture: A line of severe storms will move across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

Threat level: The storms will bring all modes of severe threats, especially north of Interstate 10, NWS says.

  • Tornadoes.
  • Damaging winds of at least 60mph. A wind advisory is in effect from 9am to 6pm.
  • Large hail.
  • Flooding rain.

Timing: The storm window for New Orleans is 8am through 7pm, NWS says.

  • The timeframe is longer than usual, NWS meteorologist Lauren Nash says, because storms could develop before and after the main line.

State of play: Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads between 8am and 2pm.

  • Neutral ground parking is allowed from 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, City Hall and other government offices are closed, along with many schools and Audubon Zoo.

Between the lines: The worst of the storm is expected north of New Orleans metro.

By the numbers: New Orleans could get up to 3 inches of rain, while areas north of the city could get up to 5 inches.

What to do: Clean storm drains before the rain arrives and secure lightweight items outside that could be blown around.

  • Charge your phone in case power goes out.
  • Use caution while driving Wednesday, especially on bridges.

How to stay safe: Go to an inside room with no windows on the lowest floor if there is a tornado warning, the CDC recommends. (More tips)

What's next: A cold front arrives Wednesday night and takes the storms with it just in time for French Quarter Fest.

  • Temps will drop about 10 degrees, with highs in the 70s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Go deeper: See the 7-day forecast.

Weather forecast for New Orleans storm
Image: National Weather Service in Slidell

Editor's note: This story was originally published Tuesday and updated Wednesday morning.

