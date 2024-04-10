Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A new New Orleans hotel from the team behind the recent renovation at The Columns is now open on St. Charles Avenue. Why it matters: Hotel Henrietta brings another 40 rooms to the avenue — and creates an Uptown outpost of Mid-City's Flour Moon Bagels.

The big picture: The hotel is brand-new, designed from the ground up by New Orleans architect Farouki Farouki.

It's the first hotel in totally new construction in three decades, according to a press release.

The property promises contemporary designs, and a mix of king and double-queen bedrooms as an extension of The Columns hotel a couple blocks away.

Dig in: As the first hotel partner for Flour Moon bagels, Hotel Henrietta will have bagels, schmears and open-faced bagel sandwiches in the lobby from 7am to 3pm daily.