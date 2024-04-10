Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

Hotel Henrietta creates Uptown outpost for Flour Moon bagels

headshot
A modern-designed hotel room with art lined up along the wall with the bed.

Hotel Henrietta is now open Uptown. Photo: Cory Fontenot

A new New Orleans hotel from the team behind the recent renovation at The Columns is now open on St. Charles Avenue.

Why it matters: Hotel Henrietta brings another 40 rooms to the avenue — and creates an Uptown outpost of Mid-City's Flour Moon Bagels.

The big picture: The hotel is brand-new, designed from the ground up by New Orleans architect Farouki Farouki.

  • It's the first hotel in totally new construction in three decades, according to a press release.
  • The property promises contemporary designs, and a mix of king and double-queen bedrooms as an extension of The Columns hotel a couple blocks away.

Dig in: As the first hotel partner for Flour Moon bagels, Hotel Henrietta will have bagels, schmears and open-faced bagel sandwiches in the lobby from 7am to 3pm daily.

  • The menu includes Flour Moon's popular Full Moon tartine, plus some exclusive items like a chickpea salad.
  • After 3pm, the menu will shift to seasonal share plates, snacks and cocktails.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more