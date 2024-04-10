Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
Hotel Henrietta creates Uptown outpost for Flour Moon bagels
A new New Orleans hotel from the team behind the recent renovation at The Columns is now open on St. Charles Avenue.
Why it matters: Hotel Henrietta brings another 40 rooms to the avenue — and creates an Uptown outpost of Mid-City's Flour Moon Bagels.
The big picture: The hotel is brand-new, designed from the ground up by New Orleans architect Farouki Farouki.
- It's the first hotel in totally new construction in three decades, according to a press release.
- The property promises contemporary designs, and a mix of king and double-queen bedrooms as an extension of The Columns hotel a couple blocks away.
Dig in: As the first hotel partner for Flour Moon bagels, Hotel Henrietta will have bagels, schmears and open-faced bagel sandwiches in the lobby from 7am to 3pm daily.
- The menu includes Flour Moon's popular Full Moon tartine, plus some exclusive items like a chickpea salad.
- After 3pm, the menu will shift to seasonal share plates, snacks and cocktails.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.