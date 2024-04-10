Fully Dressed: Murders are down for 2024

📉 Violent crime stats in New Orleans have dropped to nearly pre-pandemic levels. Example: Murders are down 31% compared to the same time last year. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🍊 An Algiers woman runs an organic citrus orchard that's a hit with New Orleans chefs. (WWL)

😎 Trade your eclipse glasses for an in-store discount at Learning Express Toys in Metairie through Thursday. (Details)

Warby Parker also is taking used eclipse glasses and donating them. (Details)

🎨 This children's bedroom features a colorful Treme house facade. You've got to see the photos. (Adore Magazine)