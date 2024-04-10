Apr 10, 2024 - News
Fully Dressed: Murders are down for 2024
📉 Violent crime stats in New Orleans have dropped to nearly pre-pandemic levels. Example: Murders are down 31% compared to the same time last year. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)
🍊 An Algiers woman runs an organic citrus orchard that's a hit with New Orleans chefs. (WWL)
😎 Trade your eclipse glasses for an in-store discount at Learning Express Toys in Metairie through Thursday. (Details)
- Warby Parker also is taking used eclipse glasses and donating them. (Details)
🎨 This children's bedroom features a colorful Treme house facade. You've got to see the photos. (Adore Magazine)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios New Orleans in your inbox.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.