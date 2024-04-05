Former NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork hints at her next move

Share on email (opens in new window)

The New Orleans City Council honored Michelle Woodfork on Thursday, April 4, 2023, upon her retirement from the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and retired broadcaster Norman Robinson were a few of the speakers. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Michelle Woodfork is dropping hints she's going to be working with Jason Williams and the district attorney's office after retiring from the New Orleans Police Department. Why it matters: Woodfork, who was NOPD's interim superintendent, has been quiet about her future since Anne Kirkpatrick was hired as the permanent chief.

The big picture: The New Orleans City Council honored Woodfork at their Thursday meeting for the 33 years she spent with NOPD. She retired March 1.

She was the first woman to serve as NOPD's superintendent.

"If it hadn't been for Chief Woodfork, I would not be here today because she opened the door," Kirkpatrick said.

Between the lines: Williams was among the officials singing Woodfork's praise at the meeting.

He and Woodfork both made comments that made it seem like they would be working together in some capacity in the future.

Case in point: Woodfork mentioned taking her life lessons to "my next career move" and then looked at Williams with a smile. "Right, Jason?"

"Amen," he responded.

What's next: Woodfork hasn't made a formal announcement about her career.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office didn't immediately comment Thursday afternoon either.

