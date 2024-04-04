Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Alon Shaya created Saba, an Uptown New Orleans restaurant. Photo by Emily Ferretti

Alon Shaya goes glitz and glam this week with a new restaurant residency opening at the Wynn Las Vegas. Why it matters: The New Orleans chef not-so-secretly hopes the new brand could become permanent.

The big picture: Safta 1964 is the fifth restaurant launched under Shaya's New Orleans-based group, Pomegranate Hospitality.

It all started when Shaya launched Saba, leaving behind his namesake restaurant to what was then called the Besh Restaurant Group.

Next came Safta, a Denver restaurant named in honor of Shaya's grandmother.

Zoom in: The new space reimagines that restaurant, Shaya tells Axios New Orleans.

But first "I was like, all right: Vegas, grandmother … how do we make that work?" Shaya says.

Ultimately, the restaurant has Shaya imagining what his grandmother may have been like she if she'd been in Las Vegas when she was young and frivolous.

Flashback: The trip to the desert isn't new territory for Shaya.

Shaya interned in Las Vegas as a young culinary student, and he ended up living there after graduation.

"It seemed like Disney world," he says. "It seemed like the ultimate place in the world to cook food because everything was there. Money was never an object. It's all about seeing everything bigger and brighter and better."

Dig in: With Safta 1964, Shaya is able to pull off some dishes he couldn't in any other city.