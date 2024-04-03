On the down side, my sister stood me up for a recent lunch date. On the up side, it gave me a good excuse to ditch our usual plans and try out Wonderland + Sea for the first time instead. Dig in: The funky signs at this Uptown spot grabbed my attention just about as soon as it opened.

Since then, I've followed along on social media for months, and noticed the restaurant recently picked up the grand prize at Food Fight NOLA, beating out 40 other contenders with a garlic sesame sauce-topped tostone.

The menu setup is pretty simple. You pick your protein (fish, chicken or chickpea tenders) and you pick your preparation (plate, salad or sandwich). There are several fun sides, too, like fried bok choy, sweet potato biscuits and couscous salad.

The vibe: It's bright, modern and fun from the time you approach the sizable patio, and the menu makes it obvious that Wonderland+Sea is a good fit for families, meeting up with friends or — like me — grabbing a spot at the bar when you're flying solo.

Big windows fill the space with natural light, and potted plants soak it all up.

What I ordered: I put in an order for a spicy chicken thigh sandwich ($9) with a side of kale salad ($4).