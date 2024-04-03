Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae got married on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy may have gotten married two years ago, but she's only just now sharing the news. Why it matters: You've just got to see the pictures of the star's New Orleans wedding at the Hotel Peter and Paul.

Zoom in: The photos, which she posted Tuesday, offer glimpses of a few details, like a gorgeous embroidered Christian Dior wedding gown, candelabras aplenty ... and a pair of wedding cakes shaped like anatomically correct hearts.

And is there video of her and husband Malcolm McRae biting into those cakes like starved vampires? You bet.

In the caption, she even refers to herself as "vampire Lestat."

The intrigue: The star, who's best known for "The Queen's Gambit" and appears in the recent "Dune: Part Two," also had a wedding ceremony with McRae in October 2023, according to British Vogue.

She wore the same dress for that event in Italy.

The bottom line: Anne Rice would be so proud.