Check out Anya Taylor-Joy's creepy New Orleans wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae pose for a photo.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae got married on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy may have gotten married two years ago, but she's only just now sharing the news.

Why it matters: You've just got to see the pictures of the star's New Orleans wedding at the Hotel Peter and Paul.

Zoom in: The photos, which she posted Tuesday, offer glimpses of a few details, like a gorgeous embroidered Christian Dior wedding gown, candelabras aplenty ... and a pair of wedding cakes shaped like anatomically correct hearts.

  • And is there video of her and husband Malcolm McRae biting into those cakes like starved vampires? You bet.
  • In the caption, she even refers to herself as "vampire Lestat."

The intrigue: The star, who's best known for "The Queen's Gambit" and appears in the recent "Dune: Part Two," also had a wedding ceremony with McRae in October 2023, according to British Vogue.

  • She wore the same dress for that event in Italy.

The bottom line: Anne Rice would be so proud.

