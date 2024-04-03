Check out Anya Taylor-Joy's creepy New Orleans wedding
Actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy may have gotten married two years ago, but she's only just now sharing the news.
Why it matters: You've just got to see the pictures of the star's New Orleans wedding at the Hotel Peter and Paul.
Zoom in: The photos, which she posted Tuesday, offer glimpses of a few details, like a gorgeous embroidered Christian Dior wedding gown, candelabras aplenty ... and a pair of wedding cakes shaped like anatomically correct hearts.
- And is there video of her and husband Malcolm McRae biting into those cakes like starved vampires? You bet.
- In the caption, she even refers to herself as "vampire Lestat."
The intrigue: The star, who's best known for "The Queen's Gambit" and appears in the recent "Dune: Part Two," also had a wedding ceremony with McRae in October 2023, according to British Vogue.
- She wore the same dress for that event in Italy.
The bottom line: Anne Rice would be so proud.
