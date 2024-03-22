While casting effectively inconsequential votes in Louisiana's presidential primary this weekend, voters will also get a say in who's running the state's Democratic and Republican parties. The big picture: Many Louisiana Democrats have blamed their party leadership for failing to at least force now-Gov. Jeff Landry into a runoff for his gubernatorial seat in last fall's elections.

And now, there's a push to oust Louisiana Democratic Chair Katie Bernhardt with a coalition of 106 candidates "committed to reforming, rebuilding and rebooting" the state party.

State of play: Saturday's election is a closed primary, which means that only registered Republicans or Democrats can vote for candidates within their respective parties.

Voters will select committee members to fill out their respective State Central Committees and their Parish Executive Committees.

The Republican and Democrat State Central Committees manage their parties at a state level.

And the Republican and Democrat Parish Executive Committees are parish-focused and help find future leaders from the grassroots level.

By the numbers: Early voting stats do indicate more interest in this election than 2016's primary.

Back then, 3.4% of voters cast early ballots.

This year, 5.6% of voters have done so.

Worth noting: Early voting numbers were higher in 2020 when some stay-at-home mandates were still in effect.

If you vote: Because of the hyper-local nature of these elections, it's hard to broadly say exactly what you'll see at the polls.

That's why it's going to be helpful to look up your individual sample ballot. The secretary of state's website makes this pretty easy.

Just head to the voter login, then input your information. Click "submit," then navigate to "My Sample Ballot."

The bottom line: This is one of those local elections that shows just how much impact a few voters can have.