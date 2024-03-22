1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Why you should go to Bub's Burgers for Lent
A burger joint might not be the first place you think of for a Lenten special, but it should be.
Why it matters: Bub's Burgers is making a great fish sandwich right now.
The vibe: Bub's started as a pandemic pop-up, but found a home in Mid-City adjacent to Banks Street Bar. (There's a service window between the two businesses.)
- The small restaurant is filled with graffiti art, vintage arcade games and a few booths, giving it an old school Pizza Hut energy.
What I ordered: An Oh My Cod sandwich ($7.50) and a side of fries ($5).
- The sandwich is simple — just breaded fish, tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese.
- But it's close enough to another fast food sandwich (it rhymes with shmilet-o-shmish) that it can appeal to my baser instincts while still making me feel superior for supporting a truly local restaurant.
If you go: Bub's Burgers only has the Oh My Cod through Lent, but any burger here is a good choice.
