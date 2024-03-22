Why you should go to Bub's Burgers for Lent

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A burger joint might not be the first place you think of for a Lenten special, but it should be. Why it matters: Bub's Burgers is making a great fish sandwich right now.

The vibe: Bub's started as a pandemic pop-up, but found a home in Mid-City adjacent to Banks Street Bar. (There's a service window between the two businesses.)

The small restaurant is filled with graffiti art, vintage arcade games and a few booths, giving it an old school Pizza Hut energy.

What I ordered: An Oh My Cod sandwich ($7.50) and a side of fries ($5).

The sandwich is simple — just breaded fish, tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese.

But it's close enough to another fast food sandwich (it rhymes with shmilet-o-shmish) that it can appeal to my baser instincts while still making me feel superior for supporting a truly local restaurant.

If you go: Bub's Burgers only has the Oh My Cod through Lent, but any burger here is a good choice.