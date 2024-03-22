1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Why you should go to Bub's Burgers for Lent

A metal tray is covered with a sheet of wax paper. A fried fish sandwich and a cup of fries are on top of the paper. Arcade games are seen in the background.

A perfectly golden fried fish sandwich, no? Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

A burger joint might not be the first place you think of for a Lenten special, but it should be.

Why it matters: Bub's Burgers is making a great fish sandwich right now.

The vibe: Bub's started as a pandemic pop-up, but found a home in Mid-City adjacent to Banks Street Bar. (There's a service window between the two businesses.)

  • The small restaurant is filled with graffiti art, vintage arcade games and a few booths, giving it an old school Pizza Hut energy.

What I ordered: An Oh My Cod sandwich ($7.50) and a side of fries ($5).

  • The sandwich is simple — just breaded fish, tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese.
  • But it's close enough to another fast food sandwich (it rhymes with shmilet-o-shmish) that it can appeal to my baser instincts while still making me feel superior for supporting a truly local restaurant.

If you go: Bub's Burgers only has the Oh My Cod through Lent, but any burger here is a good choice.

