A man shows off his catch at the Big Bass Rodeo. Photo: Courtesy of City Park

Hundreds of people will head to New Orleans City Park early Saturday morning for the Big Bass Rodeo, jockeying for trophies and bragging rights. Why it matters: The annual event turns 75 this year, making it the oldest freshwater rodeo in the country, according to City Park.

State of play: A recent check of park waterways indicated that "there are a lot of 8 and 9 lb. bass waiting to be caught," City Park director of special events Julie LaCour tells Axios New Orleans.

The intrigue: "Every year, we ask winners where they caught their fish, and nine times out of 10, they're not going to tell you the truth," she says.

But "there's no rhyme or reason on who's fishing and what's biting on a particular day," she adds. "It makes it fair for everybody."

If you go: In addition to the fishing competitions, the event offers a free "Fishstival" for families with a DJ, info booths and fishing gear for purchase.