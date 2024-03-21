Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

Arts nonprofit KID smART celebrates 25 years

headshot
Two women browse art on a gallery wall during a cocktail event.

Cocktails for KID smART Is a fundraiser for the local arts nonprofit. Photo: Courtesy of KID smART

KID smART turns 25 this year, and they're celebrating Thursday with a fundraiser at The Cannery.

Why it matters: The New Orleans arts nonprofit has worked with 65,000 students since it got started in 1999.

The big picture: KID smART began as a way to offer New Orleans students some after-school arts programming, according to executive director Elise Gallinot Goldman.

  • But after Hurricane Katrina, that expanded with in-school curricula.
  • Today, the organization offers teacher training and pairs artists with schools as in-class faculty who advise on how to create artistic engagement with the lessons.

What's next: KID smART plans to add another three schools to its roster of 12 for the next academic year.

  • And for the first time, they're offering an arts internship for high school students this summer.

🍸 If you go: Cocktails for KID smART begins with a patron hour at 6:30pm, with the main event beginning an hour later. (Details)

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more