Cocktails for KID smART Is a fundraiser for the local arts nonprofit. Photo: Courtesy of KID smART

KID smART turns 25 this year, and they're celebrating Thursday with a fundraiser at The Cannery. Why it matters: The New Orleans arts nonprofit has worked with 65,000 students since it got started in 1999.

The big picture: KID smART began as a way to offer New Orleans students some after-school arts programming, according to executive director Elise Gallinot Goldman.

But after Hurricane Katrina, that expanded with in-school curricula.

Today, the organization offers teacher training and pairs artists with schools as in-class faculty who advise on how to create artistic engagement with the lessons.

What's next: KID smART plans to add another three schools to its roster of 12 for the next academic year.

And for the first time, they're offering an arts internship for high school students this summer.

🍸 If you go: Cocktails for KID smART begins with a patron hour at 6:30pm, with the main event beginning an hour later. (Details)