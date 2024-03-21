Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do
Arts nonprofit KID smART celebrates 25 years
KID smART turns 25 this year, and they're celebrating Thursday with a fundraiser at The Cannery.
Why it matters: The New Orleans arts nonprofit has worked with 65,000 students since it got started in 1999.
The big picture: KID smART began as a way to offer New Orleans students some after-school arts programming, according to executive director Elise Gallinot Goldman.
- But after Hurricane Katrina, that expanded with in-school curricula.
- Today, the organization offers teacher training and pairs artists with schools as in-class faculty who advise on how to create artistic engagement with the lessons.
What's next: KID smART plans to add another three schools to its roster of 12 for the next academic year.
- And for the first time, they're offering an arts internship for high school students this summer.
🍸 If you go: Cocktails for KID smART begins with a patron hour at 6:30pm, with the main event beginning an hour later. (Details)
