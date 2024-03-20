Sun Chong's gumbo dumplings and crawfish fried rice are worth the visit
Sun Chong is restaurateur Larry Morrow's trendy fusion spot in the French Quarter that's described as "Korean inspired" and "influenced by hip-hop culture."
Why it matters: The restaurant is doing new things with crawfish, and I'm all about it.
What we ordered: Gumbo dumplings ($15), crawfish fried rice ($22) and tempura crawfish tails with cheesy grits ($22).
- The gumbo dumplings were fun and not soup-dumplings like I was expecting. The broth was served in the bowl outside the dumplings.
- My dining buddy and I both loved the crawfish fried rice and tempura crawfish tails. The chef nailed these fusion dishes.
Between the lines: Korean cuisine is one of the hot food trends this year, writes Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson.
If you go: We went for weekend brunch, but it's open throughout the week with small plates, entrees and drinks.
- Make a reservation because seats fill up quickly.
- Pay attention to the bill. The restaurant says it adds 20% gratuity to tables of two or three. It wasn't added for our table of two, but check before you double tip.
Zoom out: Larry Morrow also owns Morrow's and Monday.
- He plans to open a new spot across from Sun Chong called Hide/Seek NOLA. The Instagram page describes it as a "clubstaurant."
Go deeper: Sun Chong's menu.
