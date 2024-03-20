Mar 20, 2024 - Food and Drink

Sun Chong's gumbo dumplings and crawfish fried rice are worth the visit

These gumbo dumplings were served in a bowl with gumbo broth at Sun Chong in the French Quarter. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Sun Chong is restaurateur Larry Morrow's trendy fusion spot in the French Quarter that's described as "Korean inspired" and "influenced by hip-hop culture."

Why it matters: The restaurant is doing new things with crawfish, and I'm all about it.

What we ordered: Gumbo dumplings ($15), crawfish fried rice ($22) and tempura crawfish tails with cheesy grits ($22).

  • The gumbo dumplings were fun and not soup-dumplings like I was expecting. The broth was served in the bowl outside the dumplings.
  • My dining buddy and I both loved the crawfish fried rice and tempura crawfish tails. The chef nailed these fusion dishes.
The crawfish fried rice had carrots and onions too. Image: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Between the lines: Korean cuisine is one of the hot food trends this year, writes Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson.

If you go: We went for weekend brunch, but it's open throughout the week with small plates, entrees and drinks.

  • Make a reservation because seats fill up quickly.
  • Pay attention to the bill. The restaurant says it adds 20% gratuity to tables of two or three. It wasn't added for our table of two, but check before you double tip.

Zoom out: Larry Morrow also owns Morrow's and Monday.

  • He plans to open a new spot across from Sun Chong called Hide/Seek NOLA. The Instagram page describes it as a "clubstaurant."

Go deeper: Sun Chong's menu.

Sun Chong has breakfast "bacos" on the brunch menu that come with eggs and bacon. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Sun Chong is a chic fusion restaurant on Decatur Street. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
The crawfish and grits on the brunch menu were delish. The crawfish tails are fried in tempura and put on a bed of grits with plate-licking-good cheese sauce. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
The gumbo dumpling looked pretty normal on the inside. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
The breakfast bacos on the brunch menu were pretty and easy to share. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Sun Chong has a large bar, a wall of windows and bar-height seating. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
