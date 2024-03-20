Mar 20, 2024 - Politics

Closing Louisiana primaries remains unpopular, poll finds

headshot
Illustration of a thumbs up and a thumbs down with ballot elements in the background.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Fewer Louisianans support closing state primaries today than they did before lawmakers opted to do so during a special legislative session earlier this year, according to a new poll.

Why it matters: A bill filed in the state Legislature would close even more primary elections.

By the numbers: Before lawmakers closed some state primaries, 56% of Louisianans disagreed with the move, according to JMC Analytics and Polling.

  • That number has now jumped to 69%, JMC says.

Yes, but: JMC Analytics and Polling conducted the poll for an unnamed "private subscriber." The company surveyed 660 likely voters between Feb. 19-21, and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

What's next: Lawmakers could close more primaries if HB595, authored by Rep. Julie Emerson, gets passed.

  • The bill has been assigned to a committee but not yet debated.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more