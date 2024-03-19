New Orleans libraries drop late fees for good
The New Orleans Public Library officially dropped its late fees last week.
Why it matters: The move permanently brings the library in line with a 2019 American Library Association resolution that said late fees get in the way of book borrowing.
Yes, but: You really should still return your books on time.
The big picture: The 2019 resolution came as libraries around the country found that fines disproportionately impacted low-income families and kids, NPR reported.
- In Chicago, for example, library data showed that nearly a third of South Side residents weren't able to check anything out because they'd hit the $10 limit on late fees, and about 20% of all blocked borrowers were under 14.
- The analyses prompted many local libraries to drop their fines even before the official resolution.
Between the lines: New Orleans libraries have been fine-free since 2020 in what was intended as a temporary move to help borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Library Board voted last week to make the change permanent.
Yes, but: The library will still charge fines for interlibrary loans at $1 per day.
Zoom out: The Jefferson Parish Library is still charging fines.
