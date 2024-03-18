Mar 18, 2024 - Holidays
See photos of St. Patrick's Day in New Orleans
St. Patrick's Day, St. Joseph's Day festivities and Book Fest all rolled into one weekend made for a busy schedule.
Yes, but: The rain did scramble some plans.
- The Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day parade was rescheduled for April 7 at noon, according to Jefferson Parish officials.
- And the Mardi Gras Indians' annual Super Sunday festival was rescheduled for March 24, according to WDSU.
See photos below of the weekend's events.
Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade
New Orleans Book Festival
