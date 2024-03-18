Mar 18, 2024 - Holidays

See photos of St. Patrick's Day in New Orleans

A gif of a St. Patrick's Day float crossing Magazine Street. People wave their hands to try to catch throws, and float riders toss beads.
The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled under blue skies on Saturday. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

St. Patrick's Day, St. Joseph's Day festivities and Book Fest all rolled into one weekend made for a busy schedule.

Yes, but: The rain did scramble some plans.

  • The Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day parade was rescheduled for April 7 at noon, according to Jefferson Parish officials.
  • And the Mardi Gras Indians' annual Super Sunday festival was rescheduled for March 24, according to WDSU.

See photos below of the weekend's events.

Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade

A crowd gathers under a sign that says Irish Channel Block Party.
The Irish Channel Block Party was a big draw during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Mar. 16, 2024. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
A St. Patrick's Day crowd gathers outside a corner bar.
The New Orleans business dispute over who gets to call their bar Tracey's didn't stop a big crowd from gathering at one of the Magazine Street bars claiming the name. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
A green and shamrock-covered parasol is held up as a parade float passes by a crowd.
Crowds gathered near the start of the Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
A parade float passes a crowd.
Carrots, cabbages and the usual parade throws were on offer during the Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day parade. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

New Orleans Book Festival

Four people sit in armchairs on a stage. Behind them are banners that say New Orleans Book Festival.
Jemele Hill, Ellen Cushing, Jane Kim and Clint Smith speak during the New Orleans Book Festival's opening night. Photo: Kacie Fayard
People walk into and out of a building that says McAlister Auditorium.
Crowds and standing-room-only sessions were common at Book Fest on Friday. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
