Samuel Meyer was drafted into the military at age 18. He will turn 100 in August. Photos: Courtesy of the National WWII Museum

France on Tuesday will bestow its highest military and civil decoration on a New Orleanian who served in World War II. Driving the news: Samuel Meyer, the owner of Meyer the Hatter, will be honored at an 11am ceremony at the National WWII Museum. Laurent Bili, France's ambassador to the U.S., will bestow Meyer with the rank of Chevalier (Knight) of the National Order of the Legion of Honor.

Zoom out: Napoleon Bonaparte created the Legion of Honor in 1802 to acknowledge services rendered to France of exceptional merit.

American veterans who served in the liberation of France during WWII qualify for the honor.

Zoom in: Meyer turns 100 in August and still works three days a week at the hat store on St. Charles Avenue.

He was drafted at 18 and served in the 85th Fighter Squadron, 370th Fighter Group, Ninth Air Force, according to the museum.

