75% of Louisiana's rural hospitals don't have maternity care

Data: Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform; Note: Rural hospitals are those not located within a metropolitan area defined by the U.S. OMB and Census Bureau; Map: Axios Visuals

Three-quarters of Louisiana's rural hospitals don't offer labor and delivery services, according to a new report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Why it matters: Louisiana has one of the country's highest maternal mortality rates, according to the CDC.

Access to maternity care is essential to preventing poor health outcomes and eliminating health disparities.

The big picture: Hospitals have been increasingly scaling back or cutting maternity services for financial reasons — while demand for obstetrics care rises as more states ban abortion.

By the numbers: Florida had the highest percentage (86%) of rural hospitals without labor and delivery services, followed by North Dakota (79%) and then Louisiana (75%).

The national average is 55%.

Zoom in: 26.6% of parishes are defined as maternity care deserts, according to a 2023 report from the March of Dimes. That means there is no access to birthing facilities or maternity care providers.

In Louisiana, 12.1% of women had no birthing option within 30 minutes compared with 9.7% nationally.

Go deeper: