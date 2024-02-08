We tried it: A Mardi Gras headdress-making class

Share on email (opens in new window)

The author and her mom, Katie Brasted, after their headdress-making class. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

I'm not the best Mardi Gras crafter, but a recent headdress-making class from New Orleans artist Ellen Macomber gave me new confidence.

Driving the news: Macomber's work includes mixed media works and wearable textiles and headdresses, now on view at the Martine Chaisson Gallery through March 31.

What happened: Earlier in the season, Macomber offered classes to pass along what she's learned about making Mardi Gras headdresses.

I bought two tickets ($110 each) so my mom and I could learn a thing or two to up our game this season, and we walked away with new headdresses to boot.

The setup included a foam head, a glue gun, a 2-inch headband and a room full of fabric, found objects, baubles, beads, feathers and other scraps.

For about two hours, a group of about 10 of us experimented with attaching all of it to the headbands, pausing for views in a giant mirror.

Lessons learned: Macomber swears by the 2-inch headband.

It's big enough to serve as a sturdy, comfortable base, but small enough to hide under all the accoutrements we stuck on top.

The class was helpful to see how creative other people could be, and it was fun digging through Macomber's collection of craft supplies.

Yes, but: Now that I've taken the class, I feel confident I could host this kind of party too, and maybe ask friends to bring along scraps from their own craft supplies.

The bottom line: It was a fun night out with my mom, and a good reminder that a glue gun can work wonders.