We tried it: A Mardi Gras headdress-making class
I'm not the best Mardi Gras crafter, but a recent headdress-making class from New Orleans artist Ellen Macomber gave me new confidence.
Driving the news: Macomber's work includes mixed media works and wearable textiles and headdresses, now on view at the Martine Chaisson Gallery through March 31.
What happened: Earlier in the season, Macomber offered classes to pass along what she's learned about making Mardi Gras headdresses.
- I bought two tickets ($110 each) so my mom and I could learn a thing or two to up our game this season, and we walked away with new headdresses to boot.
The setup included a foam head, a glue gun, a 2-inch headband and a room full of fabric, found objects, baubles, beads, feathers and other scraps.
- For about two hours, a group of about 10 of us experimented with attaching all of it to the headbands, pausing for views in a giant mirror.
Lessons learned: Macomber swears by the 2-inch headband.
- It's big enough to serve as a sturdy, comfortable base, but small enough to hide under all the accoutrements we stuck on top.
- The class was helpful to see how creative other people could be, and it was fun digging through Macomber's collection of craft supplies.
Yes, but: Now that I've taken the class, I feel confident I could host this kind of party too, and maybe ask friends to bring along scraps from their own craft supplies.
The bottom line: It was a fun night out with my mom, and a good reminder that a glue gun can work wonders.
