1 hour ago - Mardi Gras

D.C. Mardi Gras toasts to 2024 king Drew Brees

headshot
Gov. John Bel Edwards poses for a selfie, standing in the middle of a group of four beauty queens as one holds up a phone to snap a photo.

Then-newly-elected Gov. John Bel Edwards attends a Mardi Gras ball as part of the Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras festivities in 2016. Photo: Erin Schaff/Washington Post via Getty Images

The who's-who amongst Louisiana political, business and society leaders are gathering in the nation's capital this week for the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians celebrations.

Why it matters: The events, collectively called Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras, export Louisiana's unique traditions for a few days while giving key decision-makers some good excuses to talk a little business on the side.

Context: There were some fits and starts, but the ball was first held in 1944, according to the krewe history, thanks to some homesick congressmen.

  • There have been a handful of organizational changes over the years, but today's krewe operates under The Washington Mardi Gras Corporation as a nonprofit, the website says.
  • As the Louisiana Illuminator's Julie O'Donoghue writes, "Unlike traditional carnival activities, Washington Mardi Gras is overtly political. Attendees and its biggest benefactors are often deeply involved in Louisiana politics as donors, government officials, lobbyists and their staff."

Plus: Many of the state's beauty queens attend, too.

A beauty queen adjusts here crown during a Mardi Gras ball as she speaks with another woman.
Miss Scott Teen USA Chelsea Morgan Noel adjusts her crown on the dance floor at an afterparty for the 68th annual Washington Mardi Gras Ball on Jan. 23, 2016. Photo: Erin Schaff/Washington Post via Getty Images

What's happening: Festivities kicked off Thursday and continues Friday with a Captain's Dinner Dance and presentation.

  • It all wraps up Saturday night with a Mardi Gras ball and another presentation.

This year's royalty includes king Drew Brees and Camille Morrison, a 2022 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge.

  • Sen. John Kennedy serves as this year's chair.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more