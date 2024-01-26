Our readers voted Muses shoes as the best signature throw of Mardi Gras

Share on email (opens in new window)

Axios New Orleans readers have spoken, and the No. 1 signature Mardi Gras throw is ... the Muses shoe.

Why it matters: Now we know who not to stand next to when Muses rolls down the route.

Competition for signature throws gets fierce, OK?

What happened: We asked Axios New Orleans readers to vote for their favorite signature Mardi Gras throws, whittling a group of 16 throws all the way down to the final round putting the Muses shoe against the Zulu coconut.

The shoe won with 63% of the vote.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: The Krewe of Muses has been glittering, bedazzling and decorating its signature shoes since its debut parade in 2001, according to the krewe history.

Muses rider Nicola Wolf came up with the idea as an homage to Zulu, which similarly decorates coconuts.

These days, much like the coconuts, the shoes are highly sought-after, and recipients often leave them around their houses as decorations all year long.

Yes, but: Zulu's coconuts have a much longer, storied history.

The social aid and pleasure club has been tossing coconuts since 1910, but they weren't decorated until later, according to WDSU.

The bottom line: We're hoping to catch one of each.