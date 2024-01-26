Our readers voted Muses shoes as the best signature throw of Mardi Gras
Axios New Orleans readers have spoken, and the No. 1 signature Mardi Gras throw is ... the Muses shoe.
Why it matters: Now we know who not to stand next to when Muses rolls down the route.
- Competition for signature throws gets fierce, OK?
What happened: We asked Axios New Orleans readers to vote for their favorite signature Mardi Gras throws, whittling a group of 16 throws all the way down to the final round putting the Muses shoe against the Zulu coconut.
- The shoe won with 63% of the vote.
Zoom in: The Krewe of Muses has been glittering, bedazzling and decorating its signature shoes since its debut parade in 2001, according to the krewe history.
- Muses rider Nicola Wolf came up with the idea as an homage to Zulu, which similarly decorates coconuts.
- These days, much like the coconuts, the shoes are highly sought-after, and recipients often leave them around their houses as decorations all year long.
Yes, but: Zulu's coconuts have a much longer, storied history.
- The social aid and pleasure club has been tossing coconuts since 1910, but they weren't decorated until later, according to WDSU.
The bottom line: We're hoping to catch one of each.
