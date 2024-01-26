1 hour ago - Things to Do

Our readers voted Muses shoes as the best signature throw of Mardi Gras

A photo shot from the perspective of a Muses float rider, a hand tosses a shoe toward the parade crowd below.

A lucky parade-goer reaches for a Muses shoe. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Axios New Orleans readers have spoken, and the No. 1 signature Mardi Gras throw is ... the Muses shoe.

Why it matters: Now we know who not to stand next to when Muses rolls down the route.

What happened: We asked Axios New Orleans readers to vote for their favorite signature Mardi Gras throws, whittling a group of 16 throws all the way down to the final round putting the Muses shoe against the Zulu coconut.

  • The shoe won with 63% of the vote.
Bracket: Axios Visuals
Zoom in: The Krewe of Muses has been glittering, bedazzling and decorating its signature shoes since its debut parade in 2001, according to the krewe history.

  • Muses rider Nicola Wolf came up with the idea as an homage to Zulu, which similarly decorates coconuts.
  • These days, much like the coconuts, the shoes are highly sought-after, and recipients often leave them around their houses as decorations all year long.

Yes, but: Zulu's coconuts have a much longer, storied history.

  • The social aid and pleasure club has been tossing coconuts since 1910, but they weren't decorated until later, according to WDSU.

The bottom line: We're hoping to catch one of each.

