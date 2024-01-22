Where to enjoy Dry January in New Orleans

At Cure, the Eureka is a non-alcoholic drink mixed with Martini and Rossi Floreale, Verjus Blanc, black tea, demerara and Fee's Old Fashioned Bitters. Photo courtesy of Cure

With the rise of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails, it's easier than ever to opt for Dry January — even in New Orleans.

Why it matters: The start of every new year means Mardi Gras, but some still choose this moment to dry out, even if slightly, by choosing nonalcoholic drinks when they hit the town.

What's happening: Bars and restaurants around town have added NA options to their menus.

Spotting mocktails, no-proof and low-proof cocktails on New Orleans drinks menus was once a rarity.

But now, it's the norm, and we've seen them recently at longer-time favorite likes Cure to new kids on the block like MaMou.

The big picture: Going sober for a month may not be calling your name, but many are opting for "Damp January," a kind of "soberish" approach, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

