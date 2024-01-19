52 mins ago - News

Richard Simmons makes rare public statement to distance himself from Pauly Shore biopic

Richard Simmons laughs toward something off camera while holding a hula hoop in a room full of pageant queens hula-hooping.

Richard Simmons exercises with pageant queens during the 2011 Miss USA hula hoop. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Richard Simmons, national treasure, exercise icon and New Orleans native, made a rare public statement this week to distance himself from a Pauly Shore biopic.

Why it matters: Simmons just wants to be left alone, but the people keep demanding his time and attention.

  • Sigh.

Catch up quick: Last year, Shore posted on social media declaring his goals to make a Simmons biopic happen.

  • Apparently, Hollywood was listening, and now there's one reportedly in the works at Warner Bros., with Shore due to star as Simmons.
  • Shore has already starred in a short film, "The Court Jester," as Simmons. It premieres at Sundance on Saturday.

What he's saying: The recently-reclusive Simmons isn't into the idea.

  • "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read," reads a post on Simmons' verified Facebook page.
  • "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist," the post, published Wednesday, continues. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."
