52 mins ago - News
Richard Simmons makes rare public statement to distance himself from Pauly Shore biopic
Richard Simmons, national treasure, exercise icon and New Orleans native, made a rare public statement this week to distance himself from a Pauly Shore biopic.
Why it matters: Simmons just wants to be left alone, but the people keep demanding his time and attention.
- Sigh.
Catch up quick: Last year, Shore posted on social media declaring his goals to make a Simmons biopic happen.
- Apparently, Hollywood was listening, and now there's one reportedly in the works at Warner Bros., with Shore due to star as Simmons.
- Shore has already starred in a short film, "The Court Jester," as Simmons. It premieres at Sundance on Saturday.
What he's saying: The recently-reclusive Simmons isn't into the idea.
- "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read," reads a post on Simmons' verified Facebook page.
- "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist," the post, published Wednesday, continues. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.