Richard Simmons makes rare public statement to distance himself from Pauly Shore biopic

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Richard Simmons exercises with pageant queens during the 2011 Miss USA hula hoop. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Richard Simmons, national treasure, exercise icon and New Orleans native, made a rare public statement this week to distance himself from a Pauly Shore biopic.

Why it matters: Simmons just wants to be left alone, but the people keep demanding his time and attention.

Sigh.

Catch up quick: Last year, Shore posted on social media declaring his goals to make a Simmons biopic happen.

Apparently, Hollywood was listening, and now there's one reportedly in the works at Warner Bros., with Shore due to star as Simmons.

Shore has already starred in a short film, "The Court Jester," as Simmons. It premieres at Sundance on Saturday.

What he's saying: The recently-reclusive Simmons isn't into the idea.