Louisiana lawmakers pass new Congressional map adding 2nd majority-Black district

The Louisiana Legislature appears ready Friday to finish its redrawing of the state's congressional map and close some state primaries. With final approvals, the bills head to Gov. Jeff Landry's desk for signature.

Why it matters: The map change could result in Louisiana sending a second Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives.

And the final version of the primary bill represents significant compromises on what had been a key priority for Landry heading into this week's special legislative session.

Catch up quick: Louisiana legislators were working under a federal mandate to replace the state's congressional map after U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ruled in 2022 it violated the Voting Rights Act.

On his first day in office, Landry called a special session to convene legislators to redraw the map, among other goals.

How it happened: Of three proposals put forward by legislators over the past week, State Sen. Glen Womack's turned out to be the favorite.

Womack has said his map, which redraws the 6th District as a back-slash through the middle of the state generally along the Red River, was aimed at protecting districts for Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Julia Letlow and Rep. Mike Johnson.

In turn, the map endangers Rep. Garett Graves, whose 6th District will become majority Black.

Worth noting: Public Affairs Research Council research director Melinda Deslatte noted Friday afternoon on X that Womack's bill needs a final Senate approval before heading to Landry for signature.

Meanwhile: A watered-down version of the Landry-backed proposal to scrap Louisiana's jungle primary system is heading to the governor's desk.

In the version of the Rep. Julie Emerson-sponsored bill that legislators approved Friday, the state will transition to closed primaries for its congressional, state Supreme Court, Board of Secondary and Elementary Education, and Public Service Commission primaries.

Candidates will need more than 50% of a primary vote to win, so primary runoffs are possible in the new structure.

Also, in an amendment worked out between Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, unaffiliated voters would also be allowed to participate in the primary of their choice. Independent voters would not.

None of the changes would take effect until 2026.

Editor's note: This post was updated to reflect that the legislation still needs final approval from the Senate.