THC seltzer Crescent 9 sells its millionth can, with another million on the way

THC seltzer Crescent 9 just sold its millionth can, an achievement that came during Dry — or Damp — January as many opt out of alcohol consumption for the month.

Driving the news: With the New Orleans-based brand on track to sell another million in only a matter of months, we caught up with chief marketing officer and co-founder David Reich.

We're sharing the Q&A, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who dat? Like his two co-founders, Reich is a Tulane grad who launched a CBD retailer, then called Simply CBD, in 2018.

Today, that business is called Simply Cannabis, and their portfolio now also includes CBD manufacturer Crescent Canna and its THC seltzer, Crescent 9.

Why they started the manufacturing business: "When we started selling CBD products … it was hard to find good quality products with adequate testing and transparent processes."

"And we thought we could do it better."

Where y'at: The business is based in New Orleans, but the manufacturing is done in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Manufacturing requires working with pure THC, and our attorneys advised us that laws in North Carolina are friendlier to the manufacturing process. Generally speaking, Louisiana laws have changed three times in the past three years."

On the million can milestone: A million cans, by beverage industry standards, isn't a huge amount. [Crescent 9] didn't take off right away.

But "most of the million we sold have been over the past three months. … We're growing exponentially."

Who's buying it: "We've been blown away by the reception to it by all demographics, from 21-year-olds partying at The Boot … to grandparents buying it at Rouses and Zuppardo's."

Pick your flavor, pick your vibe: Crescent 9's original Tropical flavor "is uplifting" and the second flavor, Ginger Lemonade "is relaxing."

"We've also been discovering that people are enjoying them instead of alcohol."

"In more than a few bars where we're offered, we're the No. 1 selling canned beverage."

His poboy order: "I live near Parkway Tavern. I love their Thanksgiving poboy [but] my go-to there is the barbecue shrimp."

The Mardi Gras parade he won't miss: "Krewe of Freret. I ride in it every year."

His favorite celebration restaurant: Cafe Degas.