Louisiana could add Democrat to House and scrap jungle primary in special session

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been in office just a week, but things are already getting busy with the start of a special session Monday aimed at redrawing the state's congressional districts and possibly changing the state's primary system.

Why it matters: Louisiana got an extension on a federal court mandate to add a second majority-Black district among its six U.S. House of Representatives seats, and the deadline arrives at the end of the month.

The resulting map could mean Louisiana sends another Democrat to Washington, D.C.

What's happening: Landry called the special session on his first day in office, compelling state legislators to get to work for eight days starting today.

The docket also calls for lawmakers to reconsider the state's Supreme Court districts and campaign finance laws.

The intrigue: Landry will also ask state legislators to scrap the state's jungle primary, which was responsible for his October cruise to victory ahead of the November general election.

In Louisiana's current voting system, voters can select any candidate regardless of party. Candidates who secure more than 50% of a primary vote are declared winner.

If Landry gets his way, Louisiana would return to a closed party primary, limiting votes to those registered as Democrats or Republicans.

Yes, but: A closed primary doesn't appear popular.

In a December poll of Louisiana voters, more than half supported the current system.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy told the Louisiana Illuminator the closed party proposal was "a crazy policy to bring up" that would "disenfranchise a third of the electorate."

And Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune bluntly, "if something is not broke, don't fix it."

Flashback: The jungle primary system has been the policy since the 1970s, thanks to then-Gov. Edwin Edwards.

As he sought support for the new system, Edwards said it would help the Republican party secure more power, according to Louisiana history professor Keith M. Finley for 64 Parishes.

"We built the Republican Party on open primaries," Nungesser told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

What we're watching: Redrawing the state's Congressional map spells job insecurity for one Republican lawmaker. And that person is likely Rep. Garret Graves.