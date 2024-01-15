Louisiana could add Democrat to House and scrap jungle primary in special session
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been in office just a week, but things are already getting busy with the start of a special session Monday aimed at redrawing the state's congressional districts and possibly changing the state's primary system.
Why it matters: Louisiana got an extension on a federal court mandate to add a second majority-Black district among its six U.S. House of Representatives seats, and the deadline arrives at the end of the month.
- The resulting map could mean Louisiana sends another Democrat to Washington, D.C.
What's happening: Landry called the special session on his first day in office, compelling state legislators to get to work for eight days starting today.
- The docket also calls for lawmakers to reconsider the state's Supreme Court districts and campaign finance laws.
The intrigue: Landry will also ask state legislators to scrap the state's jungle primary, which was responsible for his October cruise to victory ahead of the November general election.
- In Louisiana's current voting system, voters can select any candidate regardless of party. Candidates who secure more than 50% of a primary vote are declared winner.
- If Landry gets his way, Louisiana would return to a closed party primary, limiting votes to those registered as Democrats or Republicans.
Yes, but: A closed primary doesn't appear popular.
- In a December poll of Louisiana voters, more than half supported the current system.
- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy told the Louisiana Illuminator the closed party proposal was "a crazy policy to bring up" that would "disenfranchise a third of the electorate."
- And Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune bluntly, "if something is not broke, don't fix it."
Flashback: The jungle primary system has been the policy since the 1970s, thanks to then-Gov. Edwin Edwards.
- As he sought support for the new system, Edwards said it would help the Republican party secure more power, according to Louisiana history professor Keith M. Finley for 64 Parishes.
- "We built the Republican Party on open primaries," Nungesser told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
What we're watching: Redrawing the state's Congressional map spells job insecurity for one Republican lawmaker. And that person is likely Rep. Garret Graves.
- Graves endorsed one of Landry's opponents in the gubernatorial race, and he also endorsed one of Rep. Steve Scalise's opponents in the Metairie lawmakers ill-fated bid for House Speaker.
