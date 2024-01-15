2 hours ago - Politics

Louisiana could add Democrat to House and scrap jungle primary in special session

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been in office just a week, but things are already getting busy with the start of a special session Monday aimed at redrawing the state's congressional districts and possibly changing the state's primary system.

Why it matters: Louisiana got an extension on a federal court mandate to add a second majority-Black district among its six U.S. House of Representatives seats, and the deadline arrives at the end of the month.

  • The resulting map could mean Louisiana sends another Democrat to Washington, D.C.

What's happening: Landry called the special session on his first day in office, compelling state legislators to get to work for eight days starting today.

  • The docket also calls for lawmakers to reconsider the state's Supreme Court districts and campaign finance laws.

The intrigue: Landry will also ask state legislators to scrap the state's jungle primary, which was responsible for his October cruise to victory ahead of the November general election.

  • In Louisiana's current voting system, voters can select any candidate regardless of party. Candidates who secure more than 50% of a primary vote are declared winner.
  • If Landry gets his way, Louisiana would return to a closed party primary, limiting votes to those registered as Democrats or Republicans.

Yes, but: A closed primary doesn't appear popular.

Flashback: The jungle primary system has been the policy since the 1970s, thanks to then-Gov. Edwin Edwards.

What we're watching: Redrawing the state's Congressional map spells job insecurity for one Republican lawmaker. And that person is likely Rep. Garret Graves.

  • Graves endorsed one of Landry's opponents in the gubernatorial race, and he also endorsed one of Rep. Steve Scalise's opponents in the Metairie lawmakers ill-fated bid for House Speaker.
