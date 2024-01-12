1 hour ago - Culture

New Orleans was one of the 1st cities to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Photo shows Martin Luther King Jr. and wife Coretta Scott King dressed up for a portrait

Martin Luther King Jr. and wife Coretta Scott King pose for a portrait in 1964. Photo: Library of Congress

New Orleans was one of the first major cities to host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., several years before it became a national holiday.

Driving the news: City leaders and civil rights activists unveiled a historic marker earlier this month honoring the milestone and King's widow, Coretta Scott King, who was instrumental in getting support for federal recognition.

  • The sign is on the neutral ground at South Claiborne and Jackson avenues.

State of play: The sign describes the effort started in 1968 — four days after King's assassination — by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to create a federal holiday honoring the slain leader.

  • New Orleans first observed the day in 1978, according to information on the sign.
  • President Ronald Reagan on Nov. 2, 1983, signed a bill that created the national holiday. Read more about the history.
Photo shows Mayor Cantrell and other leaders at the unveiling of a historic marker honoring Coretta Scott King
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and community leaders on Jan. 5 unveiled a historic marker honoring Coretta Scott King. Photo: Courtesy of City of New Orleans

Schedule: Several events are being held in King's honor.

Photo shows a cement statue of Martin Luther King Jr.
Louisiana artist Ivory Dyson created the life-size cement sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. Photo: Courtesy of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Meanwhile, a life-size statue of King was unveiled this week at the new Louisiana Civil Rights Museum at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

  • The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. (Ticket info)

More New Orleans connections: New Orleans native Mahalia Jackson was friends with the Kings and sang at many of the leader's events.

