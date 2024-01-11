New Mardi Gras parade, theater and more events in New Orleans this weekend
A new Mardi Gras parade rolls for the first time in New Orleans, plus more things to do in New Orleans this weekend.
👒 "My Fair Lady" lands at the Saenger Theatre through Sunday.
🎭 The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane offers a one-night-only performance of "Romeo and Juliet" on Friday at Dixon Hall.
🇭🇹 The Nous Foundation presents a new art exhibition, "Haiti-Louisiana: Tides of Freedom," at the Historic BK House and Gardens through March 17.
🎂 Restaurateur Larry Morrow celebrates his birthday in style, with three days of ticketed parties.
- He'll also parade as king with the Six Ward Steppers, who second-line on Sunday.
👑 Opera Créole hosts its fundraiser Mardi Gras ball Friday, featuring Wanda Rouzan as "Queen Charlotte," at the Marigny Opera House.
🎨 The new Keith Duncan mural at the Ogden Museum will be dedicated Saturday afternoon. A free celebration offers king cake, hot chocolate and the St. Augustine Marching 100.
🥳 Krewe Mosaïque rolls at 6pm Saturday. The new, DIY-focused parade will march for 12 blocks, starting at Armstrong Park.
🕺 The 610 Stompers host their Sweet 610 Debutante Ball on Saturday night. Pop star-themed costumes are encouraged.
✊ Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Uptown Messenger has a list of commemorative events.
