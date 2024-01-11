New Mardi Gras parade, theater and more events in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

A new Mardi Gras parade rolls for the first time in New Orleans, plus more things to do in New Orleans this weekend.

👒 "My Fair Lady" lands at the Saenger Theatre through Sunday.

🎭 The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane offers a one-night-only performance of "Romeo and Juliet" on Friday at Dixon Hall.

🇭🇹 The Nous Foundation presents a new art exhibition, "Haiti-Louisiana: Tides of Freedom," at the Historic BK House and Gardens through March 17.

🎂 Restaurateur Larry Morrow celebrates his birthday in style, with three days of ticketed parties.

He'll also parade as king with the Six Ward Steppers, who second-line on Sunday.

👑 Opera Créole hosts its fundraiser Mardi Gras ball Friday, featuring Wanda Rouzan as "Queen Charlotte," at the Marigny Opera House.

🎨 The new Keith Duncan mural at the Ogden Museum will be dedicated Saturday afternoon. A free celebration offers king cake, hot chocolate and the St. Augustine Marching 100.

🥳 Krewe Mosaïque rolls at 6pm Saturday. The new, DIY-focused parade will march for 12 blocks, starting at Armstrong Park.

🕺 The 610 Stompers host their Sweet 610 Debutante Ball on Saturday night. Pop star-themed costumes are encouraged.

✊ Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Uptown Messenger has a list of commemorative events.