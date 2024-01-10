Jan 10, 2024 - News

Louisiana library usage increased in 2022

Louisiana library patrons borrowed a record-breaking more than 46 million items in 2022, according to the latest edition of an annual report.

Why it matters: Library usage lagged during the pandemic, but it's roaring back.

The intrigue: Library visitors are borrowing more items, but they're visiting the library less frequently than they did before the pandemic, according to the data.

  • In 2019, visitors tallied more than 15 million trips to the library, but in 2022, that number had dropped to under 10 million.

