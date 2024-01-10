Louisiana library usage increased in 2022

Share on email (opens in new window)

Louisiana library patrons borrowed a record-breaking more than 46 million items in 2022, according to the latest edition of an annual report.

Why it matters: Library usage lagged during the pandemic, but it's roaring back.

The intrigue: Library visitors are borrowing more items, but they're visiting the library less frequently than they did before the pandemic, according to the data.

In 2019, visitors tallied more than 15 million trips to the library, but in 2022, that number had dropped to under 10 million.

Go deeper: