Emeril Lagasse, left, named his son, E.J., chef patron of Emeril's restaurant. The pair are collaborating on a new restaurant, 34 Restaurant and Bar, which is named in honor of their connection as the third and fourth men named Emeril in their family. Photo courtesy of The Emeril Group

Emeril Lagasse and his son E.J. Lagasse only recently reopened the famed New Orleans chef's namesake restaurant, but they're already planning a new project.

Why it matters: The new restaurant will be the fifth New Orleans concept from The Emeril Group, representing a significant ongoing investment in the city within a short time.

What's happening: 34 Restaurant and Bar will open at 710 Baronne St. in the late spring, according to a press release.

That location is at the corner of Baronne and Girod streets, on the river-side of the CBD Rouses Supermarket.

Zoom in: The new restaurant will focus on the Lagasse family's Portuguese heritage through Lagasse's late mother, Hilda Mederios.

"Chef Emeril began cooking with his mother at an early age, and he credits her for fostering his interest in the culinary arts and his passion for culinary traditions passed down through generations," the release says.

As for the menu, diners can expect "tapas-style shared plates ... a jamon bar and [an] internationally influenced wine and cocktail program."

Meanwhile: Lagasse's New Orleans concepts already include his flagship Emeril's, the Wine Bar at Emeril's and Meril, named for his daughter.