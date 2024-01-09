Jan 9, 2024 - News

Economic impact of Mardi Gras continues growing

headshot
Two Mardi Gras revelers smile as they pose for the camera. They are in costume, wearing embellished corsets and wigs.

Mardi Gras creates significant tax revenue for the city of New Orleans. Photo: Barry Lewis/In Pictures via Getty Images

For every dollar the city of New Orleans invested in Mardi Gras last year, it saw $2.64 come back.

Why it matters: Mardi Gras is not only big fun, but it is a big economic driver, according to a new economic impact study from Tulane University researchers.

Worth noting: The study was commissioned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Mardi Gras Advisory Council and the city CVB, New Orleans & Company.

What the data says: The total direct impact of Mardi Gras 2023 on the city's economy is pegged at $891,202,780, according to the report, representing more than 300% of growth since 2009.

  • Mardi Gras is also expected to have had a $14.3 million impact on state tax revenue last year.

Go deeper: Read the full report.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more