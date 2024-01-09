Jan 9, 2024 - News
Economic impact of Mardi Gras continues growing
For every dollar the city of New Orleans invested in Mardi Gras last year, it saw $2.64 come back.
Why it matters: Mardi Gras is not only big fun, but it is a big economic driver, according to a new economic impact study from Tulane University researchers.
Worth noting: The study was commissioned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Mardi Gras Advisory Council and the city CVB, New Orleans & Company.
What the data says: The total direct impact of Mardi Gras 2023 on the city's economy is pegged at $891,202,780, according to the report, representing more than 300% of growth since 2009.
- Mardi Gras is also expected to have had a $14.3 million impact on state tax revenue last year.
