Chef Nina Compton has two downtown New Orleans restaurants, including a recently-opened outpost inside Harrah's Casino. Photo: Alex Markow/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Chef Nina Compton's Bywater American Bistro is hitting the pause button. Why it matters: Compton arrived in New Orleans a celebrity chef fresh off a popular run on "Top Chef," opening the James Beard Award-winning Compére Lapin in 2015.

Bywater American Bistro opened three years later, becoming both a neighborhood favorite and a playground for Compton's more ambitious cooking.

Driving the news: Compton posted to Instagram on New Year's Day to say BAB "will be pausing service." She later edited it to say "temporarily."

Details were scant, but she tells Axios New Orleans that the restaurant is "not shutting down permanently," and "we are taking a break to regroup."

As she posted on Instagram, there are "new things to come."

The big picture: Independent restaurants around the country have struggled in the pandemic's wake as rising labor and food costs squeeze profit margins and inflation makes dining out more of a special event for customers.

Meanwhile: Compton's New Orleans empire grew last year with the addition of Nina's Creole Cottage at the evolving Harrah's Casino.

💭 My thought bubble: I'm hoping this just means Larry Miller, Compton's life and business partner, finally gets a restaurant dedicated to corndogs.