Nina Compton "pausing service" at Bywater American Bistro
Chef Nina Compton's Bywater American Bistro is hitting the pause button.
Why it matters: Compton arrived in New Orleans a celebrity chef fresh off a popular run on "Top Chef," opening the James Beard Award-winning Compére Lapin in 2015.
- Bywater American Bistro opened three years later, becoming both a neighborhood favorite and a playground for Compton's more ambitious cooking.
Driving the news: Compton posted to Instagram on New Year's Day to say BAB "will be pausing service." She later edited it to say "temporarily."
- Details were scant, but she tells Axios New Orleans that the restaurant is "not shutting down permanently," and "we are taking a break to regroup."
- As she posted on Instagram, there are "new things to come."
The big picture: Independent restaurants around the country have struggled in the pandemic's wake as rising labor and food costs squeeze profit margins and inflation makes dining out more of a special event for customers.
Meanwhile: Compton's New Orleans empire grew last year with the addition of Nina's Creole Cottage at the evolving Harrah's Casino.
💭 My thought bubble: I'm hoping this just means Larry Miller, Compton's life and business partner, finally gets a restaurant dedicated to corndogs.
