A rendering of the new Dog House bar, restaurant and dog park combo headed to Mid-City. Rendering: Courtesy of The Dog House

A new kind of bar is headed to Mid-City, and it'll be part dog park, part restaurant.

Why it matters: This new concept, called The Dog House, is pawesome.

How it happened: Before Kelly Robinson moved to New Orleans in 2018, she spotted a dog park in Texas that was attached to a bar/restaurant space.

"I'd go at least once a week. … It was such a good concept," Robinson tells Axios New Orleans, that she couldn't get the idea out of her head for years. It had dug right in.

"I was working at a job I didn't really like, and I started dreaming about it," she says. "I worked in multiple industries, and none was ever a good fit. I was just the person who wanted to go drink with my dog."

Finally, she decided to chase that dream.

State of play: Robinson worked up designs over the past few years, and she's already broken ground on a space in Mid-City on Banks Street near the corner of South Broad Street.

The Dog House is due to open in February.

The dog park will be based on a membership, which Robinson says will allow her team to check dogs for vaccinations and possible temperament issues.

The bar and restaurant will be adjacent, so visitors can drop their dog in the park and grab a drink or a meal while keeping a watch on their pet, or swing by the bar first and take it to-go into the park area.

A rendered view of The Dog House's yard from inside the bar. Rendering: Courtesy of The Dog House

The menu, Robinson says, is still coming together, but options include a fried hot chicken sandwich, a Spam al pastor, a Swedish meatball sub and a vegan sandwich, likely with eggplant.

As for the drinks, nothing is set in stone, but "you can expect a lot of puns."

Canine customers will be taken care of, too, she says, with "dog beer" made with chicken broth or other pup-friendly ingredients.

What she says: "Our whole concept is meant to be approachable," she says.

"Tasty and yummy, but far from pretentious. We have dogs running around."

What's next: Once the ball gets rolling, Robinson already hopes to expand the park space to give dogs like hers — a Labradoodle named Krewe and a Dachshund-pit mix named Chili Dog — more space to run around.