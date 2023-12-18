The best black-eyed peas recipe for New Year's Day

Black eyed peas are good any day, but you may get lucky eating them on New Year's Day. Photo: Courtesy of Link Restaurant Group

I'm not a particularly superstitious person, so my approach to traditions like cooking black-eyed peas on New Year's Day is pretty simple: It can't hurt, can it?

And Donald Link's recipe is one I love to use, no matter what day it is.

Why it matters: Cooking black-eyed peas on New Year's Day is a longtime southern tradition, writes New Orleans resident Hannah Hayes for Southern Living.

Its roots are in African tradition, and the dish is meant to bring about good luck. Sign me up.

My favorite black-eyed pea recipe comes from Link's "Real Cajun" cookbook. His team gave us permission to reprint it here.

Worth noting: I've used this recipe for just about every dried bean in my pantry, and it works beautifully.

Aunt Sally's Black Eyed Peas, from Donald Link

1 lb. dried black-eyed peas, soaked overnight

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

4 oz. fatty pork (such as shoulder or boneless ribs) cut int 1/2-inch cubes

1-1/2 tsp. salt

½ tsp. garlic salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 medium onion, minced

6 garlic cloves

2 oz. (about 4 strips) smoked bacon, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

5 bay leaves

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is very hot, add the pork cubes and cook until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add salt, garlic salt, garlic powder, pepper, cayenne, onion, garlic, and bacon and cook, stirring, an additional 4 to 5 minutes, until the onion begins to soften and the entire mixture is coated with spices. Add the water and bay leaves, bring to a boil, then cover, reduce the heat, and simmer gently for about 1 ½ hours, or until the pork is tender and begins to fall apart. Drain the soaked beans and add them to the pot. Cook for 1 to 1 ½ hours more, until the beans begin to soften. At this point, the mixture should still be a little loose or watery. With the back of a spoon, mash some of the beans against the side of the pot. This will give the beans a creamier, thicker consistency. You can also boil them for a few minutes at full heat to evaporate some of the liquid, watching carefully to make sure they don't scorch.

Consider serving these black-eyed peas over cornbread or alongside grilled or fried pork chops, or simply serve them with rice (and hot sauce) as a meal of its own.