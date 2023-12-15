The Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus, is active during the day and can transmit West Nile virus. Image: Science Photo Library via Getty Images

Mosquitoes are racing to eat dinner (ahem — you) before the temperatures drop at night.

Why it matters: Their feeding is more aggressive and concentrated, which makes it feel like mosquitoes are really bad right now.

Driving the news: Mosquitoes are swarming in pockets of New Orleans metro along swamps and Lake Pontchartrain, insect control experts tell Axios.

Hotspots include New Orleans East, Lower Coast Algiers, Lafitte, St. Tammany, Bucktown/Bonnabel and Kenner along the border with St. Charles.

Zoom in: The mosquitoes normally have about three hours to feed, but because of the lower overnight temperatures, they are trying to scarf their dinner in about 20 minutes before racing to a warm, sheltered place, says Steve Pavlovich, an entomologist with Mosquito Control Services, which contracts with Jefferson Parish.

They are most active when the sun goes down and right after that, adds Claudia Riegel, director of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board.

That means they are nailing you as you get home and then sneaking in your house in hopes of an all-night buffet.

What's happening: More than 60 species of mosquitoes live in southeast Louisiana. The floodwater-type mosquitoes are active now and dependent on tidal activities in marshes and swampy areas.

"I have not seen this number of floodwater mosquitoes in a very, very long time," says Reigel, who has been working in New Orleans for almost 20 years.

These types of mosquitoes are different from the disease-spreading varieties that breed in stagnant water. Those haven't been a big problem this year due to the extreme drought and heat, Pavlovich and Riegel say.

Threat level: The floodwater-type mosquitoes don't spread diseases like West Nile and Zika, but they will make you itch.

They are also bigger and more aggressive than other types of mosquitoes, so some people say their bites hurt, Riegel says.

The big picture: The swarms have slowed down from a big surge in October. The mosquito problems should get better as the colder weather settles in.

"We're very excited with this cold front," Riegel says. "Hopefully these temperatures will stay down."

It will take several consecutive nights near freezing to knock out the current mosquito population, Pavlovich says.

Until then, wear long sleeves and pants during prime feeding hours, in addition to EPA-recommended bug repellent.

