New Orleans is seeing more "mosquito days" than it used to

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Surprising to...few of us, the number of "mosquito days" — meaning, those with the hot and humid weather the flying vermin crave — has trended upward in New Orleans over the past several decades, per a new analysis.

The report, from nonprofit climate science research organization Climate Central, defines a "mosquito day" as one with average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily temperatures of 50°–95°F.

Why it matters: Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they're a public health threat, carrying diseases such as malaria, West Nile, Zika and more.

By the numbers: New Orleans had 275 mosquito days in 2022, compared to 264 in 1979 — an increase of 11.

Flashback: A woman in Thibodaux tested positive for West Nile earlier this month. The city sprayed in that area and set traps to limit spread.

Last year, the CDC ranked Louisiana as the nation's fourth-highest West Nile hotspot.

The big picture: 71% of the 242 locations Climate Central analyzed saw an increase in mosquito days between 1979 and 2022, of about 16 days on average.

Zoom in: Santa Maria, California; San Francisco and State College, Pennsylvania, saw the greatest increases in mosquito days during that time frame, at 43 days, 42 days and 33 days, respectively.

Yes, but: Some locations — particularly in the South — are actually getting too hot for mosquitoes, the analysis notes.