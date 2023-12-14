58 mins ago - Things to Do
New free play space open in New Orleans East library
A new play space is now open in New Orleans East.
Why it matters: The play area offers a free space to support kids' "healthy brain development, language, and social and emotional skills," according to the New Orleans Public Library.
Zoom in: The play space, called WePLAY East, is inside the East New Orleans Regional Library and was created with New Orleans nonprofit Training Grounds.
- Training Grounds already has a WePLAY space open inside the 7th Ward's Sojourner Truth Neighborhood Center.
- That play area opened in 2017 and has so far counted 3,000 visitors, according to a press release.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.