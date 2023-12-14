New free play space open in New Orleans East library

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Children play at WePLAY East during a preview play session. The space is now open in the East New Orleans Regional Library. Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Public Library

A new play space is now open in New Orleans East.

Why it matters: The play area offers a free space to support kids' "healthy brain development, language, and social and emotional skills," according to the New Orleans Public Library.

Zoom in: The play space, called WePLAY East, is inside the East New Orleans Regional Library and was created with New Orleans nonprofit Training Grounds.