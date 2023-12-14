27 mins ago - News

The American alligator is an Endangered Species Act win

headshot
An alligator swims in swamp water. The water is mostly clear, and the front of the alligator's body can be seen just below the surface.

An American alligator swims in Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Photo: Thomas Watkins/AFP via Getty Images

This month marks 50 years since the Endangered Species Act was enacted.

Why it matters: Louisiana can count one big, toothy win in those decades thanks to the rebound of the American alligator.

How it happened: Thanks to a unique program that combines harvesting alligator eggs in the wild with monitoring hatching on farms and returning live gators to their natural habitats, the population came roaring back.

  • That's because more alligators survive their hatchling and juvenile years on farms than do in the wild, where they face a number of natural predators.

Other conservation victories include the Louisiana Black Bear and a recent reintroduction project for whooping cranes.

Yes, but: Not all are so lucky.

