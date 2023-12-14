27 mins ago - News
The American alligator is an Endangered Species Act win
This month marks 50 years since the Endangered Species Act was enacted.
Why it matters: Louisiana can count one big, toothy win in those decades thanks to the rebound of the American alligator.
- The state's gator population had dropped below 100,000 when the act was enacted, and today it numbers over 2 million, according to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.
How it happened: Thanks to a unique program that combines harvesting alligator eggs in the wild with monitoring hatching on farms and returning live gators to their natural habitats, the population came roaring back.
- That's because more alligators survive their hatchling and juvenile years on farms than do in the wild, where they face a number of natural predators.
Other conservation victories include the Louisiana Black Bear and a recent reintroduction project for whooping cranes.
Yes, but: Not all are so lucky.
- The state keeps track of threatened plants and wildlife.
- In one case, the ivory-billed woodpecker was expected to be declared extinct earlier this year, but a grainy video may (or may not!) have captured sight of one in Louisiana recently.
