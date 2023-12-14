The American alligator is an Endangered Species Act win

Share on email (opens in new window)

An American alligator swims in Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Photo: Thomas Watkins/AFP via Getty Images

This month marks 50 years since the Endangered Species Act was enacted.

Why it matters: Louisiana can count one big, toothy win in those decades thanks to the rebound of the American alligator.

The state's gator population had dropped below 100,000 when the act was enacted, and today it numbers over 2 million, according to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

How it happened: Thanks to a unique program that combines harvesting alligator eggs in the wild with monitoring hatching on farms and returning live gators to their natural habitats, the population came roaring back.

That's because more alligators survive their hatchling and juvenile years on farms than do in the wild, where they face a number of natural predators.

Other conservation victories include the Louisiana Black Bear and a recent reintroduction project for whooping cranes.

Yes, but: Not all are so lucky.