2 new developments headed to Gretna

New business is headed to Gretna, including an Uptown brewery and a new coworking space.

Why it matters: The recent and upcoming developments represent major investment in the West Bank community, and a few more reasons for East Bankers to cross the Crescent City Connection.

Here's a quick look at some of the projects headed for openings in Gretna:

🍻 Port Orleans Brewing is expanding to Gretna with "a lifestyle development" that will include a beer garden and tap room, cold brew coffee shop, barber shop, an old-school arcade, a full-service Avo Taco restaurant and an outdoor space for hosting markets and movie nights, according to Port Orleans president Don Noel.

An additional project is slated for the development's third floor, which Noel said would be unveiled at the grand opening.

💻 A coworking space and a small market are slated to open within the century-old schoolhouse building on Lafayette Street, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Additional workspace will be available for rent, the paper reported.

The building already houses the The German-American Cultural Center and Museum, which will remain, as will an auditorium.

Meanwhile: The city also welcomed new Gretna restaurants recently, including Dough Nguyeners Bakery and a new location for Toast.

What he's saying: Gretna leaders proactively reached out to Port Orleans about the available space, Noel tells Axios New Orleans, saying "their vision to bring an economic impact to the West Bank was inspiring and cutting edge."

"It was an opportunity we just couldn't pass on," he says.

💭 My thought bubble: As someone who grew up in Algiers, all I ask is that you "Discover the Magic of the West Bank."