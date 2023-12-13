30 mins ago - Food and Drink
Hungry Eyes may have the best fries in New Orleans
Hungry Eyes restaurant on Magazine Street lured me in with martini happy hour and kept me around with its delicious fries, which may be the best in New Orleans, in my opinion.
Why it matters: Fries are life.
What I ordered: French fries ($7) and a side of garlicky toum dip.
- The fries are the cheapest dish on the menu but pack a punch. They are crunchy and salty and the perfect pairing for an icy cold vesper martini.
Worth noting: My dining buddy and I also enjoyed artichoke hearts on the half shell, a cheeky vegetarian nod to oysters, and the steak tartare served with dill pickle saltines.
The big picture: Hungry Eyes is an 80s-themed restaurant that opened this year from chef Mason Hereford.
- The menu focuses on appetizer-like dishes that are great for sharing over drinks.
- Martini happy hour is 4-6pm Monday through Thursday. Martinis are half-off price and bottles of wine are 25% off.
