30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hungry Eyes may have the best fries in New Orleans

headshot
Photo shows the bar at Hungry Eyes in New Orleans

Hungry Eyes doesn't take reservations. Arrive early to get a table or a spot at the bar. Photo: Kim Ha for Hungry Eyes

Hungry Eyes restaurant on Magazine Street lured me in with martini happy hour and kept me around with its delicious fries, which may be the best in New Orleans, in my opinion.

Why it matters: Fries are life.

What I ordered: French fries ($7) and a side of garlicky toum dip.

  • The fries are the cheapest dish on the menu but pack a punch. They are crunchy and salty and the perfect pairing for an icy cold vesper martini.
Photo shows the fries at Hungry Eyes
The neon lighting doesn't do justice to these delicious fries. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Worth noting: My dining buddy and I also enjoyed artichoke hearts on the half shell, a cheeky vegetarian nod to oysters, and the steak tartare served with dill pickle saltines.

The big picture: Hungry Eyes is an 80s-themed restaurant that opened this year from chef Mason Hereford.

  • The menu focuses on appetizer-like dishes that are great for sharing over drinks.
  • Martini happy hour is 4-6pm Monday through Thursday. Martinis are half-off price and bottles of wine are 25% off.
Photo shows martinis at a table inside Hungry Eyes in New Orleans
Grab a table or sit at the bar to enjoy one of Happy Eyes' signature martinis. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the exterior of Hungry Eyes on Magazine Street
Hungry Eyes is an 80s-themed restaurant from chef Mason Hereford. Photo: Kim Ha for Hungry Eyes
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more