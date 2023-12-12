Aldi opens 9 Louisiana stores in 2023
Aldi is continuing an aggressive push into Louisiana with nine openings this year with the newest in Baton Rouge.
The latest: Aldi is holding a grand opening Thursday at 10201 North Rieger Road in Baton Rouge.
Why it matters: Aldi is a new grocery player in the region and is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie stores, which will significantly expand its footprint in the South.
- Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has five.
What's happening: Aldi released the 2023 store openings on Tuesday.
- Jan. 5: Metairie (8855 Veterans Memorial)
- Jan. 19: Covington (123 Holiday Blvd.)
- March 16: LaPlace (1910 W. Airline Highway)
- March 16: Lafayette (3210 Louisiana Ave.)
- July 13: Thibodaux (32 Rienzi Drive)
- Aug. 31: Central (14350 Grand Settlement Blvd.)
- Nov. 16: Marrero (4957 Promenade Blvd.)
- Nov. 30: Shreveport (9503 Mansfield Rd.)
- Dec. 14: Baton Rouge (10201 North Rieger Rd.)
The big picture: Aldi started in 1961 in Germany as a discount grocery chain. It's known for no-frills shopping, lower prices and simple store layouts.
- It will convert some of its new Winn-Dixie stores into Aldi locations, but the German retailer hasn't released those plans yet publicly.
Go deeper:
Editor's note: The story, URL and headline have been corrected to reflect that Aldi opened nine stores in Louisiana in 2023; the openings are not planned for next year.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.