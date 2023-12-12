Aldi opens 9 Louisiana stores in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Aldi primarily stocks its own brands, but also has some recognizable names, like La Croix and Oreos, plus some locals like Tabasco, Zatarain's and Blue Runner in its Metairie store. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Aldi is continuing an aggressive push into Louisiana with nine openings this year with the newest in Baton Rouge.

The latest: Aldi is holding a grand opening Thursday at 10201 North Rieger Road in Baton Rouge.

Why it matters: Aldi is a new grocery player in the region and is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie stores, which will significantly expand its footprint in the South.

Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has five.

What's happening: Aldi released the 2023 store openings on Tuesday.

Jan. 5: Metairie (8855 Veterans Memorial)

Jan. 19: Covington (123 Holiday Blvd.)

March 16: LaPlace (1910 W. Airline Highway)

March 16: Lafayette (3210 Louisiana Ave.)

July 13: Thibodaux (32 Rienzi Drive)

Aug. 31: Central (14350 Grand Settlement Blvd.)

Nov. 16: Marrero (4957 Promenade Blvd.)

Nov. 30: Shreveport (9503 Mansfield Rd.)

Dec. 14: Baton Rouge (10201 North Rieger Rd.)

The big picture: Aldi started in 1961 in Germany as a discount grocery chain. It's known for no-frills shopping, lower prices and simple store layouts.

It will convert some of its new Winn-Dixie stores into Aldi locations, but the German retailer hasn't released those plans yet publicly.

Editor's note: The story, URL and headline have been corrected to reflect that Aldi opened nine stores in Louisiana in 2023; the openings are not planned for next year.