Mosquito Supper Club makes a great New Orleans gumbo

You don't need a reservation to snag a bowl of Melissa Martin's duck and andouille gumbo at Mosquito Supper Club's bar. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

Chef Melissa Martin once told me she hopes to cook like a Cajun grandma putting together Sunday supper and that she doesn't really care about what's popular.

She just cares about what's good. And her gumbo at Mosquito Supper Club is really, really good.

The gumbo ($18) is dark, rich and full of duck and andouille. It's served with Carolina Gold rice at the bottom of the wide bowl, and on the side are pickled banana peppers and a scoop of mustardy potato salad.

Dump them both in with the gumbo so you do it right.

Be smart: Mosquito Supper Club is known for its reservations-required prix fixe menu and communal tables that likely have you sitting next to strangers.