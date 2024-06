Share on email (opens in new window)

The Bayou Classic pits Southern University against Grambling State. Photo: John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bayou Classic celebrates 50 years of gridiron rivalry this week. Why it matters: The annual matchup between Grambling State and Southern University is arguably the biggest rivalry in HBCU football.

Flashback: Grambling and Southern first met on the football field nearly 100 years ago in 1932.

But Bayou Classic history began on Thanksgiving weekend in 1974, according to the NCAA.

The game was first broadcast nationally in 1991. That year also handed up the closest result in the rivalry's history, with Southern eking out a win, 31-30.

The two university's bands are also a big draw during the Bayou Classic weekend. Photo: John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Between the lines: The game itself "was really beside the point," writes Tom Aiello in "Bayou Classic: The Grambling-Southern Football Rivalry."

Instead, the Bayou Classic "was a culmination of sorts — a theater for a variety of different cultural, political, and athletic negotiations that gave the game its meaning, its significance."

As Aiello writes, the rivalry between northern rural Louisiana's Grambling and Baton Rouge's Southern University "would be reflections of race relations in Louisiana and the nation as a whole."

Details: The 2023 edition of the Bayou Classic begins Thursday with a Thanksgiving Day parade at 3pm.

The Greek Show and Battle of the Bands is Friday at the Caesars Superdome at 6pm.

A free fan festival, with Boosie as a headliner, begins Saturday at 9am.

The football game kicks off at 1pm. A clear bag policy is in effect for the fan festival and the game.

More events are detailed on the Bayou Classic website.

Watch the game locally on WDSU.